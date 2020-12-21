Caught on camera: Deputy runs over fleeing man

(NBC NEWS) – A former police detective is suing a Kansas sheriff’s deputy for running him over with his truck in order to arrest him.

35-year-old Lionel Womack says he was returning to Kansas from a business trip in California on August 15th when he was pulled over by a deputy.

Womack says he complied, but when three additional vehicles showed up and surrounded his car he “freaked out” and ran away in an open field.

That’s when dashcam video shows a Kiowa County Sheriff’s truck turn toward him and run him over.

Womack is suing the driver of that truck, Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez, accusing him of being recklessly and carelessly indifferent to his federally protected rights.

