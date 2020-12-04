VIDEO: An Oklahoma zoo shares adorable ultrasound of a baby elephant due in February 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY – Zoo veterinarians at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared an adorable video of a baby elephant’s ultrasound.

Asha, a 25-year-old Asian elephant is currently eight months pregnant with her fourth calf. Zoo officials were able to get a sneak peek of the calf via ultrasound, according to a video on the zoo’s Facebook page.

“Asian elephants are endangered so every pregnancy is valuable to the survival of this beloved animal as their wild counterparts continue to face extreme hardships in their native habitats,” said Rachel Emory, Oklahoma City Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos said in a statement.

According to the zoo, elephants have the longest pregnancy in the animal kingdom--22 months, and newborns weigh between 200-300 pounds at birth.

Currently, Asha and her baby are healthy, zoo officials said in the video.