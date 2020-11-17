FedEx driver gives basketball hoop, basketball to boy in random act of kindness

DAYTON, Ohio – An Indiana mom got the sweetest of surprises after a FedEx driver noticed her son ’s basketball hoop was looking rough, Storyful and WLWT reported.

In a Facebook post, Coledo Cleo Wheeler said she and her husband came home from work when they noticed a brand new basketball hoop and a new basketball with an instruction manual. They didn’t know where it came from, but found two letters attached.

“I instantly started crying. Come to find out a random act of kindness had happened in our home,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

I'm really not sure where to begin. Dan and I came home from working. I didn't even see a new basketball hoop for Elijah... Posted by Coledo Cleo Wheeler on Sunday, November 8, 2020

In fine print, Wheeler read that Aubrey, the neighborhood female FedEx truck driver was the one that dropped off the items for her son Elijah. She said in her post that she came around the area when he and his friends played basketball.

“We showed [Elijah the basketball items] and told him who it came from. He knew exactly who Aubrey was," Wheeler wrote, “He started crying."

For sure, Elijah was excited to start playing, according to Wheeler.

In an update, she wrote that she came home to sandbags to place on the base of the basketball hoop.

“There are very much still good people in the world,” she said. “Thank you Aubrey, I owe you a world of thanks.”