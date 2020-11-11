Free entrance to national parks for Gold Star families and military veterans starting Nov. 11

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

HOUSTON – In support of America’s military members and families, the federal government has extended free entry into national parks for Gold Star families and military veterans beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In addition to national parks, the families and veterans will also have free access to national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior on Veterans Day every year.

“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter.”

For free access, one of the following forms of identification should be presented: