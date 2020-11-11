71ºF

Free entrance to national parks for Gold Star families and military veterans starting Nov. 11

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont. Lawmakers have reached bipartisan agreement on an election-year deal to double spending on a popular conservation program and devote nearly $2 billion a year to improve and maintain national parks. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
HOUSTON – In support of America’s military members and families, the federal government has extended free entry into national parks for Gold Star families and military veterans beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In addition to national parks, the families and veterans will also have free access to national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior on Veterans Day every year.

“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter.”

For free access, one of the following forms of identification should be presented:

  • Department of Defense Identification Card
  • Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
  • Veteran ID Card
  • Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card

