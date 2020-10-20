Jeffrey Toobin on leave from New Yorker, CNN after exposing himself during Zoom call

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s chief legal analyst and a renowned reporter for The New Yorker, is on leave from both news outlets after he exposed himself during a Zoom call with colleagues, CNN reports.

According to CNN, Toobin says the incident was an accident as he believed he entered the Zoom call with his camera turned off.

Following the incident, Toobin was placed on suspension by The New Yorker amid an investigation of the matter, Vice first reported Monday.

According to a spokesperson for CNN, “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

It is unknown when the reporter will return to work for either news outlet.

Toobin declined to comment to a CNN Business reporter and redirected to his statements to Vice, which claim the incident was an accident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”