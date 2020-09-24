WATCH: Stranded dog rescued from bridge above Mississippi River

While working over the Missippi River, a bridge inspector for the bridge-design company Stantec noticed a dog stranded beneath the deck, 120 feet above the river.

According to Fox 10, Ryan Natalu, the lead climber and rescue technician at the scene quickly called the police for assistance and climbed down to save the dog.

Natalu assessed the dog for injuries before assembling a makeshift harness out of rope and lifted the dog to safety.

It is unknown how the dog ended up on the bridge deck.

APT reported the dog was taken into care by local police.

