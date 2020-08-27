WATCH: 10 destruction videos that show Hurricane Laura’s devastating impact across Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana.
The Category 4 storm brought on 150 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 185 mph, wrecking the areas in its path.
Here’s a glimpse at the catastrophic scenes in Louisiana:
Those riding out the storm in Lake Charles experienced extreme winds exceeding 100 mph.
EXTREME winds in the eyewall of #Laura here in Lake Charles WELL in excess of 100 mph. #lawx pic.twitter.com/og06tSSje9— Cory Smith (@wxcory) August 27, 2020
Strong winds ripped street signs from its post near the Civic Center in Lake Charles.
- Getting in to the eye wall of #HurricaneLaura here in #LakeCharles #Louisiana !#Laura is ripping apart the #CivicCenter as we speak... pic.twitter.com/X7yn2qaKmc— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 27, 2020
Strong winds in Sulphur pushed forcefully on palm trees.
1 am. Almost here... It's about to GET REAL. #Hurricane #LAURA in Sulphur #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/ilJnshYkBV— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 27, 2020
Frequent power flashes seen in Sulphur.
@NWSLakeCharles conditions deteriorating rapidly in Sulphur, LA with major and frequent power flashes. #wxtwitter #StormHour #HurricaneLaura #lawx pic.twitter.com/tlzx1r23U7— Marcus Diaz (@TheTXWXchaser) August 27, 2020
Winds in Lake Charles caused a motor home to topple over.
This is in Lake Charles, Louisiana where #HurricaneLaura is moving through pic.twitter.com/KyDZT1P4ga— Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) August 27, 2020
Buildings in Lake Charles faced damage brought on by the storm.
BREAkING! Buildings gutted in Lake Charles LA in powerful eye wall of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX @ChasinSpin pic.twitter.com/wP3fPyREIZ— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020
A hotel in the path of the storm faced damages as winds pushed through.
Hotel coming apart. #Laura #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/ZZWuv69qvq— Gage Shaw (@WXgage) August 27, 2020
Several glass windows were shattered at the Capitol One Tower located in Lake Charles.
- First light is revealing the incredible damage #HurricaneLaura did here in #LakeCharles #Louisiana over night... #Laura #CapitolOneTower pic.twitter.com/WSlP0MIZ0K— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 27, 2020
Residential areas in Lake Charles face incredible wreckage in the aftermath of the storm.
8-27-2020 Lake Charles, La Hurricane Laura knocks down huge radio tower crashing into home, drone pic.twitter.com/Okd0E0AOMC— sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) August 27, 2020
Hurricane Laura left behind major damage after making landfall overnight in Lake Charles.
JUST IN - We're getting our first look at some of the damage left behind in Lake Charles after the wrath of Hurricane Laura, the strongest land-falling system to reach the state of Louisiana in over 164 years. pic.twitter.com/U9heB9FTYR— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020