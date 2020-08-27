WATCH: 10 destruction videos that show Hurricane Laura’s devastating impact across Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana.

The Category 4 storm brought on 150 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 185 mph, wrecking the areas in its path.

Here’s a glimpse at the catastrophic scenes in Louisiana:

Those riding out the storm in Lake Charles experienced extreme winds exceeding 100 mph.

EXTREME winds in the eyewall of #Laura here in Lake Charles WELL in excess of 100 mph. #lawx pic.twitter.com/og06tSSje9 — Cory Smith (@wxcory) August 27, 2020

Strong winds ripped street signs from its post near the Civic Center in Lake Charles.

Strong winds in Sulphur pushed forcefully on palm trees.

Frequent power flashes seen in Sulphur.

Winds in Lake Charles caused a motor home to topple over.

This is in Lake Charles, Louisiana where #HurricaneLaura is moving through pic.twitter.com/KyDZT1P4ga — Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) August 27, 2020

Buildings in Lake Charles faced damage brought on by the storm.

A hotel in the path of the storm faced damages as winds pushed through.

Several glass windows were shattered at the Capitol One Tower located in Lake Charles.

Residential areas in Lake Charles face incredible wreckage in the aftermath of the storm.

8-27-2020 Lake Charles, La Hurricane Laura knocks down huge radio tower crashing into home, drone pic.twitter.com/Okd0E0AOMC — sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura left behind major damage after making landfall overnight in Lake Charles.