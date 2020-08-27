91ºF

WATCH: 10 destruction videos that show Hurricane Laura’s devastating impact across Louisiana

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: A room that had its roof blown off is seen in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana.

The Category 4 storm brought on 150 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 185 mph, wrecking the areas in its path.

Here’s a glimpse at the catastrophic scenes in Louisiana:

Those riding out the storm in Lake Charles experienced extreme winds exceeding 100 mph.

Strong winds ripped street signs from its post near the Civic Center in Lake Charles.

Strong winds in Sulphur pushed forcefully on palm trees.

Frequent power flashes seen in Sulphur.

Winds in Lake Charles caused a motor home to topple over.

Buildings in Lake Charles faced damage brought on by the storm.

A hotel in the path of the storm faced damages as winds pushed through.

Several glass windows were shattered at the Capitol One Tower located in Lake Charles.

Residential areas in Lake Charles face incredible wreckage in the aftermath of the storm.

Hurricane Laura left behind major damage after making landfall overnight in Lake Charles.

