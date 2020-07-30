Daughter gets back stolen teddy bear that contains a recording of her dying mother’s voice

After a devasting weekend without a special bear that contains a final recording from her mother, Mara Soriano has been reunited with her “Mama Bear.”

CBC first reported the bear was stolen along with her designer handbag while Soriano was moving apartments on July 24 in Vancouver.

Soriano took to Twitter the next day to ask for help finding her the custom Build-A-Bear, which contains a recording from her mom saying “I love you. I’m proud of you. I’ll always be with you.”

Any help appreciated pic.twitter.com/infn9Gyi2K — mara soriano | MAMABEAR IS HOME! (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

As the story began to trend, it reached actor Ryan Reynolds who offered a reward of $5,000 to whoever returned the sentimental item back to Soriano.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

After a four-day disappearance, Soriano was reunited with the special bear on Tuesday, CBC reports.

According to CBC, Soriano said the bear was returned to her in perfect condition by two men who told her they found it in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park; however, she isn’t concerned with an explanation.

All that matters is that Mama Bear is back home.