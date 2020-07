The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a woman Monday afternoon near Bailey Island.

Witnesses at the scene said the woman was swimming off the shore when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Kayakers helped transport the woman and her daughter back to shore, where they were met by members of the Harpswell EMS squad.

Marine Patrol says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

