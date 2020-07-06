’Moo’-ving friendship: Calf and cattle dog form inseparable bond

Genia Kay Meyer’s Peavine, Oklahoma backyard is a convalescent home this summer.

Meyer brings a bottle every morning for her one patient, a downed calf named Cupcake.

“She was my cousin’s,” Meyer says. “They had worked with her. We got her at 5-weeks-old.”

Cupcake was born with crooked legs and has trouble standing and walking.

Genia’s husband, Tim, helps out too.

But the nurse spending the most time with Cupcake, virtually every minute, is Bo, a puppy not even a year old himself, but a true friend in the making.

“The very first day we took her home and started her on the bottle, he just took up with her and started licking up all the milk off her face, and wouldn’t leave her,” Meyer said.

Bo was supposed to be Tim’s new cattle dog, but his own malady kept him from doing the job he was raised for.

“I needed some help,” says Tim. “I thought he’d be a good help but when you put him on the truck, he’d get sick.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3gwVB3t