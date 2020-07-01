Man falls 30 feet into a cistern-type well while renovating a home

GUILFORD, Conn. – Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a man who fell in a cistern-type well that was discovered underneath the home he was renovating, CNN reported.

The man, who was renovating the home at the time stepped on loose wood and fell 30 feet down the well that was five feet wide. His friends called 911.

According to the Guilford Police Department’s Facebook page, firefighters initially received the 911 call on Sunday for a fall victim, but did not expect to conduct a rescue this deep.

The home was built in the 1800s and the well was located outside the home before it was built.

The home was renovated twice in 1898 and again in 1980, according to Guilford PD. The well was covered in simple wood with no well cap.

The fall victim miraculously suffered minor injuries after treading in deep cold water for about 25 minutes. He was unable to touch the bottom.

“It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code,” Guilford PD said on Facebook. “This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight.”