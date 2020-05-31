Costco will resume offering free samples starting in June

Days of strolling down the aisles of Costco without filling up on free samples are about to be a thing of the past.

Costco is preparing to resume offering free samples to shoppers in mid-June.

The warehouse club temporarily suspended offering free samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti announced samples are coming back but members won’t be allowed to pick their own sample from a tray the way they used to.

The Galanti did not specify the process for offering samples, and it is unclear how members will be able to eat the free food instore as Costco has a mandatory mask policy.

___

CNN contributed to this report.