High school graduate loses parents in a car wreck minutes after leaving ceremony

Minutes after receiving his diploma Dalton Barnett, 18, lost both his parents in a car wreck after leaving his high school graduation ceremony.

Fox 10 reports his parents were killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to the report, the driver, Nancy Barnett, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Lyndon Barnett, 56, died at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Dalton and his brother, Michael Barnett, 26, were passengers in the car and were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of their injuries, state police said according to Fox 10.

According to Fox 10, the mother wore a shirt to the graduation that read, “Senior Mom: Some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration. I raised mine. Class of 2020.”

“This speaks volumes to the kind of mother Nancy was and to the Barnetts and how proud they were of their family,” Emmons and Fleming County schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said in a statement according to Fox 10. “We will be here to support Dalton and his brother as they face the difficult times ahead.”