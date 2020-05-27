Wedding video company denies refund after man’s fiancee dies, reportedly taunts him on wedding day on social media

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A young bride-to-be from Colorado Springs was killed in a car accident just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle.

Now, her fiancé has been left to grieve her loss and cancel their wedding plans.

But the photographer they hired is pushing back, threatening to sue him for defamation.

Wyatt, 22, died in a car crash on Highway 24 in February. The wedding would have been Saturday, May 23.

Fiancé Justin Montney is now left to pick up the pieces and the financial fallout from their wedding plans that never happened.

Wyatt signed a contract with a photography company called Copper Stallion Media to take their wedding video and gave them $1,800.

"They said they'd extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me," Montney said.

When Montney's friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion's page on The Knot, a popular wedding planning website.

Montney knows they a contract saying no refunds but he thinks, under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

"Which they should have been able to do because they didn't render any services," Montney said.

Copper Stallion is allegedly based out of Dallas, Texas, but so far KRDO hasn’t been able to confirm it has an office in the state.

Copper Stallion did not respond to KRDO.

Copper Stallion did, however, respond to all those commends online, calling them a smear campaign and saying they don't have the money to refund him because of COVID-19.

But Montney begs to differ.

"We're just putting out the facts that have happened so far,” he said. “I messaged them clear back in February before COVID was even a part of this issue."

Montney says shedding a little light on this problem is the last fight he has in him right now, but he holds out hope Copper Stallion will do what he says is the right thing.

Since the news went viral, Copper Stallion reportedly started a website called JustinMontneyWedding.com, in an attempt to “build our case against Justin Montney” and rebut his claims.

However, since that story was published it appears the website has been taken down and a YouTube link to the song “Disallusioned” by A Perfect Circle appears on the page.

TheDenverChannel reported that the company went so far as to taunt Montney on May 23 -- what would have been his wedding day -- writing on its Facebook page with a photo of the couple, “Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry, not sorry.”

Reports say the company has not returned calls or repeated requests for comment. Here’s more about the company and its reported ties to another company that faced legal trouble.