LIVE: NASA officials hold mission briefing ahead of Wednesday’s historic launch

Published: May 26, 2020, 8:41 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:52 am

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA officials have scheduled a mission briefing Tuesday ahead of a mission aimed at returning Americans to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. next to the clock that will countdown to the 3:30 p.m. Central time launch of the Demo 2 mission.

Atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket parked on a Florida launchpad sits the Dragon capsule which will carry astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

Weather has been a concern as the launch approaches, but officials have given the green light to the mission.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Tuesday morning’s news conference.