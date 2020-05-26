LIVE: NASA officials hold mission briefing ahead of Wednesday’s historic launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA officials have scheduled a mission briefing Tuesday ahead of a mission aimed at returning Americans to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. next to the clock that will countdown to the 3:30 p.m. Central time launch of the Demo 2 mission.
Atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket parked on a Florida launchpad sits the Dragon capsule which will carry astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.
Weather has been a concern as the launch approaches, but officials have given the green light to the mission.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Tuesday morning’s news conference.
