VIDEO: Costco customer refused service for not wearing a mask

A customer who refused to wear a mask while shopping got kicked out of a Costco Warehouse in Colorado.

A video recorded by the customer shows an employee speaking directly to the camera after the customer said, “I’ll just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed.”

In response, the employee said, “Hi everyone, I work for Costco and I’m asking this customer to put on a mask because that is our company policy.”

“And I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the customer replied.

The Costco employee then tells the customer he must leave the store, and walks away with his shopping cart full of items.

The customer whose video of the incident went viral spoke to Storyful about his altercation with the store employee who denied him service, MSN reported.

According to the report, the customer told Storyful that he has been isolating at home for the past two months and does not have COVID-19. The customer said he believes requiring everyone to wear masks is unjust.

“We should be moving forward as a country,” he added.

According to MSN, a Twitter user who claims to be the Costco employee in the video said, “People of Twitter, thank you for all of the support. I was just trying to protect our employees and our members.”