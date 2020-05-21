Mail carrier delivers his own celebration to the 2020 graduates on his route

High school graduates on Joshua Crowell's mail route in New Hampshire are finding special letters in their mailboxes.

Addressed to "2020 Graduate," each envelope includes a graduation card, a $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift card and a handwritten note celebrating their accomplishment, signed by their mail carrier.

"I started seeing graduation signs in people's yards, and it made me feel a little sad that they cannot do the graduating stuff," Crowell told CNN. "So I got some cards and gift cards, and when I find out someone on one of my routes is graduating, they get a letter, stamp and all."

His effort is among the many ways people are trying to make high school graduation special during the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, for example, celebrities and even former presidents came together to honor them with CNN's "Class of 2020: In This Together" and LeBron James' "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020."

Crowell has delivered 25 of the graduation cards so far, and said he is just getting started.

"I am on multiple routes in a couple different towns, so I am on the lookout for more graduation signs," Crowell said. "And some coworkers I apparently inspired are doing this on their routes as well."

Return to sender

Crowell is now finding outgoing letters in mailboxes that are addressed to him -- thank you cards and notes of appreciation.

US Postal Service worker Joshua Crowell has a selection of signed cards for this year's graduating class. (Joshua Crowell)

“Some say ‘thanks’ and some are sharing their excitement about graduating and about where they are going to college. I think they really appreciate what moments they can have, and I am very thankful I was able to create one such moment for them.”