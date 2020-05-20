Florida student’s photos go viral after wakesurfing in cap and gown

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – One Florida student took to the river in his cap and gown to celebrate his graduation, KPRC 2′s sister station in Jacksonville, Fla., WJXT reported.

Lyric Oaks, a senior at Wakulla High School in Sopchoppy, Florida, grabbed his wakeboard and shredded to his success in the Ochlockonee River.

Elizabeth Birdwell, owner of Elizabeth Birdwell Photography, said it was a blast to shoot.

“They pitched the idea to me... one I truly never expected or had seen before!” Birdwell said. "He loves to wakesurf.... but while in a cap and gown? I loved the idea but I have to admit I was skeptical at first.... could it actually be done? Apparently yes because the behind the scenes video footage and the pictures don’t lie. He nailed it and he nailed it big. "

Congratulations, Lyric!

