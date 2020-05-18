Man arrested after attempting to light child on fire to ’burn the demon out of him’

A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after attempting to light a four-year-old child on fire to “burn the demon out of him,” WJAC reports according to a criminal complaint.

Josiah James McIntosh, 27, was arrested following a reported “domestic disturbance” situation at a residence, police say.

“Upon arriving at the scene, police say they spoke to a man who told them that McIntosh attacked and threw a brick at him when he intervened with his attempt to harm the child,” WJAC reports.

Officers located the child inside the residence.

According to WJAC, officers say the child was standing naked, covered in and surrounded by gasoline.

Police then briefly searched the neighborhood and located McIntosh, who they say smelled of gasoline and was in possession of a disposable lighter.

According to court documents, McIntosh faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, arson and child endangerment, WJAC reports.