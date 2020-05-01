85ºF

National

VIDEO: Restaurant shares funny video about resuming dine-in services

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Waffle House's Tiffany, right, get To Go orders ready as a seated guest enjoys his meal on Monday, April 27, 2020, at The Waffle House in Brookhaven, Ga. Restaurants around metro Atlanta began to reopen dining rooms as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
In a video recorded at a restaurant, servers are sharing what resuming dine-service looks like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pink Pig barbecue restaurant shared the video on social media after orders were lifted to allow restaurants in Georgia to offer dine-in services again, FOX 5 reports.

In the video, the server stands six feet away from the diners while attempting to serve them their meals.

As a joke, the server throws their cups and dishes to the guests to avoid close interaction.

