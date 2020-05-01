VIDEO: Restaurant shares funny video about resuming dine-in services

In a video recorded at a restaurant, servers are sharing what resuming dine-service looks like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pink Pig barbecue restaurant shared the video on social media after orders were lifted to allow restaurants in Georgia to offer dine-in services again, FOX 5 reports.

In the video, the server stands six feet away from the diners while attempting to serve them their meals.

As a joke, the server throws their cups and dishes to the guests to avoid close interaction.