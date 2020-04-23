Every parent can relate to this dad’s ‘Old Time Road’ parody about life at home with children

A dad’s parody of “Old Time Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus perfectly nails down what parent-life is like during quarantine.

Chris Mann, who was a finalist on season two of “The Voice,” rewrote the catchy song and is calling it “Daycare Closed.”

The parody includes lyrics “I gotta play all day cause the daycare closed, I’m gonna cry til I can’t no more,” and “Jesus take the wheel, get the teachers back!”

In the video, Mann reenacts a long day at home with a child during quarantine.

The video originally posted on Mann’s official Facebook page went viral with more than 80,000 shares.