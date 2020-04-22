Toddler challenged by heart defect and chronic lung disease recovers from COVID-19

Despite facing a heart defect and chronic lung disease, a U.K. 1-year-old has recovered from COVID-19, News Letter reports.

According to News Letter, Leah Peters’ parents, Agata and Michael Peters admitted they thought it would be a “real struggle” if Leah contracted coronavirus due to her underlying health conditions.

Because of the toddler’s heart condition, a nurse comes to visit her at home every week.

“The nurse took her stats and as they were a bit low and combined with the cough she called an ambulance and we were taken to the emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital where she was given oxygen and she picked up a bit," the girl’s mother said. “It was only later when we were on the ward that we heard that she had tested positive for coronavirus."

According to News Letter, Leah was taken to the emergency room after developing a cough and showing low heart stats at the end of March.

“We really were surprised. Because of Leah’s existing conditions we had talked about coronavirus and feared if she caught it she would really struggle," Agata Peters reportedly said. “But she is a little fighter and has surprised us all. She was sent home the day after we received the test results and is doing really well at the moment.”

Leah is among more than 130 coronavirus patients who have been discharged from United Lincolnshire Hospitals to continue with their recoveries, NHS Trust deputy chief executive Mark Brassington said.