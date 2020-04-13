92-year-old man helps wife dye her hair so she feels ‘well-groomed’

As hair salons fall under the non-essential business sector, many who have become impatient are cutting and dying their own hair at home. Some are even trusting their spouse to do it for them.

Ahova Shapira, from Givatayim, Israel, got the salon treatment from her husband Ezra while the two were isolating at home, WTSP reports.

The couple’s granddaughter Yael Shapira Avraham originally shared the photo, that has now gone viral, on her Facebook page.

The couple, who are both 92 years old, have been married for 67 years.

In the photo, Ezra carefully paints the dye on Ahova’s hair as she sits in her wheelchair.

“In every situation my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed you don’t see things like this every day,” Avraham wrote in Hebrew.