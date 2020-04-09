Tyler Perry pays for seniors’ groceries across Southeast

HOUSTON – Media mogul Tyler Perry paid for seniors' groceries across the Southeast on Wednesday.

It happened at 44 Krogers in the Atlanta area and 29 Winn-Dixies in Louisiana during special hours for those at higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

“I stood there stunned because this is (in the morning) I haven’t had my coffee yet,” said Ray Metoyer, who had his groceries paid for by Perry. “It took a minute to sink in.”