Tyler Perry pays for seniors’ groceries across Southeast

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

LEFT: Tyler Perry speaks at the Dr. Phil McGraw Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) RIGHT: A customer exits a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Getty / AP Images)

HOUSTON – Media mogul Tyler Perry paid for seniors' groceries across the Southeast on Wednesday.

It happened at 44 Krogers in the Atlanta area and 29 Winn-Dixies in Louisiana during special hours for those at higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

“I stood there stunned because this is (in the morning) I haven’t had my coffee yet,” said Ray Metoyer, who had his groceries paid for by Perry. “It took a minute to sink in.”

