65-year-old man could face criminal charges for coughing and spitting on food at grocery store

A 65-year-old man was tackled by customers after coughing and spitting on produce items at a grocery store in Massachusetts, WFXT reports.

Before police arrived at the Shop and Stop store in Kingston, a bystander witnessed things get violent between the individual and staff and another shopper in-store.

The bystander says the man was tackled and pinned down until police arrived.

According to WBZ, there is no reason to believe the man has coronavirus, police said; however, out of caution, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“The customer’s actions were not in accordance with CDC guidelines, which we have been consistently encouraging all shoppers and associates to follow to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the store told WBZ. “We have discarded potentially affected product and conducted a deep cleaning and sanitizing of all impacted areas. The Board of Health has inspected the store and affirmed the store is safe for shoppers.”

According to the reports, the man could face criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery and destruction of property.

The individual is now banned from the store.