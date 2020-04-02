Nurses gather on hospital helipad to pray together before work

Medical professionals around the world are working long days to help fight coronavirus and care for patients who are infected at overwhelmed hospitals.

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on everyone, especially those working on the frontlines.

A small group of nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee gathered on the helipad of the hospital to pray before work, WKRN reports.

“When you have a few extra minutes at work you take the time to go to the helipad and pray,” Angela Gleaves said on Facebook.

The women took a moment to pray over their colleagues at their hospital and around the world and for patients and their families.

“We prayed over the staff in our unit as well as all of the hospital employees. We also prayed over the patients and their families during this trying time," Gleaves said. "We also prayed for all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients.”

As of noon on April 2, there are a total of 213,144 cases in the United States, and more than 4,000 have died from the virus.

According to WKRN, Vanderbilt has 20,000 employees and leads Tennesse in the fight against coronavirus.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind,” Gleaves said.