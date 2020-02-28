High school student sacrifices bonus points on exam for classmate with a lower grade

An straight-A student is giving up test points to make an A+ gesture for a fellow classmate.

Before turning in his exam, the student wrote a note to his teacher at the bottom of his scantron asking his teacher to give his bonus points to whoever scored the lowest in the class.

The note read: “If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?” The student scored 94-percent in the exam and earned five bonus points which would have brought his grade up to a 99.

The history teacher, Winston Lee, shared his reaction to the note in a story he published online.

“This guy wants to give away his bonus points? To ANY peer? Not even to a friend or specified person of special interest? He doesn’t even care about what situation may have caused them to score low,” the teacher immediately thought.

Lee shared a picture of the note on his Facebook saying it gave him “so much hope.”

The student who received the points from her classmate originally scored 58-percent on the exam which covered World War II. The five points brought her grade to a passing grade of 63-percent, Lee shared in a story published on Love What Matters.