Uber testing customers in Arizona to book cars with a 1-800 number

(CNN) – As the song goes, everything old is new again.

Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab for its business in Arizona. The ride-hailing company is testing using a toll-free phone number to book one if its cars.

Passengers can call 1-800-use-Uber to reach an Uber contractor. That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote. Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.

Uber said the service is intended for people who may own a smartphone and have access to its app.