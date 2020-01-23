KFC employee rams into restaurant with SUV because he was unhappy with paycheck

HOUSTON – A North Carolina KFC employee saught revenge quickly after leaving his workplace with less than he was expecting.

WNCT reports the employee was angered after he didn’t receive the pay which he felt entitled to, according to officials.

Police were called to the restaurant after the upset employee rammed his Ford Expedition into the drive-thru area of the restaurant.

Officials say Code Enforcement will inspect the restaurant to see if they continue to operate, WNCT reports.

No one inside the KFC was hurt but the driver has significant injuries, according to WNCT.

The investigation is ongoing.