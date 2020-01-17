Accused neo-Nazis arrested ahead of gun rally

GREENBELT, Md. – Federal authorities have arrested three alleged members of the racially motivated violent extremist group “The Base.”

The three are facing firearms and immigration charges according to prosecutors.

The three men were believed to be planning to attend the pro-gun rally planned for Monday in Richmond, Virginia.

Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Delaware, and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Maryland, are charged with with transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so. Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an alien unlawfully present in the United States. The complaint also charges Lemley and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.

