UPS truck driver killed in shootout identified

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Friends and family have identified the UPS truck driver who was killed in a shootout between police and the suspects who held him hostage, reports KPRC 2 partner WPLG.

Friends identified the 27-year-old victim in Thursday afternoon’s shootout as Frank Ordonez.

The FBI said four people, including the UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire in Miramar.

An FBI official said both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots were fired along Miramar Parkway.

The chase began in Coral Gables, where the two suspects robbed Regent Jewelers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed the UPS driver or the bystander.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of any of the four people who were killed.

“We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on Dec. 5, 2019,” UPS said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. Frank joined UPS in July 2016, working first as a package handler and then as a service provider (driver) where he served various parts of the metro Miami area.”

Ordonez’s brother created a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for a lawyer, funeral expenses and the cost of his daughters’ education.

Miramar Parkway remained closed Friday morning between Flamingo Road and Red Road while authorities continue to investigate.