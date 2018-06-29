Nassar, former trainer charged with sexual assault in Karolyi Ranch investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Larry Nassar and a trainer who worked with him were charged Friday in connection with an investigation into allegations of abuse at the Karolyi Ranch.

A Walker County grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Debbie Van Horn, who worked with Nassar, was also indicted on a count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

A photo of Van Horn is below.

Investigators said they found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the Karolyi family, who ran the ranch.

The Karolyi Ranch served as the training facility for national and Olympic gymnasts for more than 30 years. It was shuttered after Nassar, who served as the team’s doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors.

Nassar has been accused of molesting more than 200 people over the course of nearly 30 years.

An investigation was launched after some gymnasts made allegations that they were abused at the ranch.

Walker County authorities and the Texas Rangers, the state’s investigative division, were conducting a probe of the allegations.

Investigators said it is their belief that there was a failure on behalf of USA Gymnastics to protect their athletes.

