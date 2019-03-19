NASA previews 3 spacewalks outside ISS, including first all-female spacewalk

HOUSTON - NASA discussed in a Tuesday afternoon news conference three upcoming spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

The first spacewalk will be held March 22 by Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Anne McClain. The pair will "replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station's solar arrays," according to NASA.

McClain and flight engineer Christina Koch will perform a spacewalk March 29 to replace batteries. It will mark the first time that an all-female space walk has taken place.

Hague and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency will conduct an April 8 spacewalk to lay out jumper cables.

