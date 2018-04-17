LIVE: NASA announces plans to conduct 'quiet supersonic research' over Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - Officials at NASA on Tuesday will announce plans to conduct what they call “quiet supersonic research flights” over Galveston.

Agency officials have scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference to unveil plans of research aimed at refining development of NASA’s recently announced Low Boom Flight Demonstration X-Plane.

The plan calls for a NASA F/A-18 aircraft to take off from Ellington Airport and perform a series of supersonic dive maneuvers off the coast, producing a sound that will mimic the predicted sound of the X-Plane, officials said.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



