Naked man seen on woman's apartment doorbell camera

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A West Harris County woman was shocked to see a naked man walking outside her apartment door Wednesday early morning.

About six months ago, Gracie Castanon had just moved into the luxury apartment complex in the 2200 block of Greenhouse Road. Last week, she had a surveillance camera that also acts as a doorbell installed. Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m., she said her surveillance video showed a man walking naked outside her door.

"Very disgusting. I had to look at the video a couple of times just to make sure I saw what I thought I saw, and you know, I was shocked!" Castanon said.

The man caught on surveillance video was shown walking in the hallway of her complex building.

"He had his left hand down below his waist. You could tell he was doing something," Castanon said. "And as he's walking off I believe he saw my Ring doorbell flashing because he looked at it."

His face was briefly caught on the surveillance video.

Castanon said she showed the video to workers at the apartment complex. Castanon said she had complained in the past about the gates being left open on the weekends. She said she had also asked for a guard to be present during the time she saw the man walking.

"The only thing they could tell me was that they don't recognize him. He obviously wasn't one of the residents and really that there was nothing more they could do," Castanon said.

Castanon called the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they are aware of the situation, and they would increase patrol in the area.

"I was scared, but more than that, I think about the kids that walk by themselves to the bus right outside of the apartment complex," Castanon said.

For now, deputies said the suspect is still out there. They are asking anyone who has seen this man or knows who he is to give Crime Stoppers a call at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

"These kind of people could hurt children. They could hurt you," Castanon said.

