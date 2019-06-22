Murder charges filed after road rage incident ends in fatal shooting

One person is dead after a road rage shooting in the Cypress Station area.One person is dead after a road rage shooting in the Cypress Station area.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a road rage shooting in the Cypress Station area.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Cypress Station Drive and Cypress Trace Road.

Deputies said the drivers of a Range Rover and a gray Ford F150 were involved in a minor accident on the North Freeway and drove to a Chevron on Cypress Station.

While the drivers were assessing the damage, a friend of the people in the Range Rover pulled into the gas station, deputies said.

An argument broke out between the friend and the driver of the Ford, and the situation escalated until the F150 driver pulled out a gun and fired at the friend several times, authorities said.

Authorities said the people in the Range Rover tried to help their friend, but the attempts were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the driver of the F150 as James Deon Neal just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, murder charges were filed against Neal and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

He is described as a black man who is just over 6 feet tall and has a medium build, police said.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing red shorts and a black t-shirt. His truck is gray with a gray bed cover and silver running boards.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

