Teen shoots herself in leg while playing with rifle, officials say

The scene where a teen shot herself in the leg on Dec. 4, 2018.

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A teen was shot Tuesday near an elementary school near Humble, according to authorities.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were playing with an AK-47 near Whispering Pines Elementary School, authorities said.

The gun went off when one of the girls attempted to put the rifle in her pants, according to authorities. She was shot in the leg.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Humble Independent School District officials said the girl is a student at Humble High School.

Authorities said they are working to determine if anyone will be charged in the shooting.

The rifle was found in a storm drain, according to authorities.

