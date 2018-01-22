Motorcyclist not wearing helmet killed in crash on Kirby Drive

HOUSTON - A man riding a motorcycle with no helmet was killed during a crash on Kirby Drive, Houston police said.

The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Kirby Drive.

Police said the 37-year-old man was driving a black motorcycle when he lost control and drove into a grassy area in the middle median. Police said the man man attempted to re-enter the roadway, but crashed and was ejected from his bike.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

