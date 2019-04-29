Motorcyclist critical after flipping driver off, crashing in road rage incident, police say

A man is fighting for his life after a road rage incident in northwest Harris County, police said.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on North Eldridge Parkway near Mills Lane.

Authorities said a woman and her child were in a tan Chevy Suburban making a left onto Eldridge from Cypress North Houston Road when she heard a motorcycle revving behind her.

The motorcyclist on a black Harley-Davidson sped past the woman on the right and flipped her off before getting in front of her and flipping her off again, police said.

Officer said the motorcyclist then lost control of the bike and crashed, hitting his head on the curb.

Paramedics performed CPR on the motorcyclist and he was transported to a hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of the Suburban stayed at the scene in order to cooperate with the police.

