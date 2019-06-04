Mother terrorized, pistol whipped during home invasion by FBI impostor

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for three men who they say impersonated FBI agents to break into a single mother’s home in southwest Houston.

The woman was with her 13-year-old son at their townhome on Main Street and Willowbend Boulevard at 1 a.m. May 2 when the home invasion happened.

According to police, the woman told them she heard a loud banging outside her door and thought it was thunder, but when she looked out the window, she saw three masked men outside her house near a parked maroon GMC Yukon.

The masked men then ran up her stairs while yelling "FBI," and kicked in her front door, authorities said.

Officers said the woman ran into her 13-year-old’s bedroom, but the men followed her, demanding money and drugs and asking about a man who lives at the home.

When the woman told the men she and her son lived alone, one of them hit her in the head with the butt of a gun.

Police said the woman told them one of the men yelled that they were in the wrong home and the three ran out empty-handed.

One of the men was captured on surveillance camera at a business across the street from the townhouses leaving in the maroon GMC Yukon.

Police believe the other two possibly took off in a silver truck, that was also seen in the surveillance video.

The woman declined an interview but said she and her son moved to Houston from Indiana a year ago and have been traumatized by the home invasion. They plan on moving out of the townhome.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

