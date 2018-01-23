Police set story straight after reported kidnapping in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police said a video showing the apparent kidnapping of a child Monday afternoon, is not exactly what it seems.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said, they responded to reports of a kidnapping.

WATCH: Surveillance video of mother taking child in Pasadena

When officers arrived in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue, they found out that a child had been taken from a residence and the incident had been recorded on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

At first, police said they were searching for two persons of interest, which included the child’s mother and her female friend.

But after checking with the Harris County District Attorney’s office, police determined the child’s biological mother has legal rights to her child.

The child was later found safe and the mother is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that the mother was noncustodial, but police corrected that information after checking court records. Also, the mother is no longer facing aggravated kidnapping charges because she had a right to have her child. Police are no longer searching for Flores and Castillo.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.