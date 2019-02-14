Mother says son was shot to death trying to break up fight at SW Houston park

HOUSTON - A fight turned deadly Monday night at a southwest Houston park.

Houston police said two men agreed to fight at Marian Park, located at 11000 South Gessner Road, and both arrived with groups of supporters around 6 p.m.

At some point, police said shots were fired from one group into the other.

Jacoby Jones, 19, was killed and a 17-year-old male was injured, according to police.

Police said the man both victims were supporting was not injured in the shooting and the shooter or shooters left the scene.

"He's an outgoing, outstanding person. He's funny. Whenever you see him, he's going to make you laugh. He brightens up everybody's life," Folonda Sample said of Jones.

Sample, Jones' mother, said he was a shining star. She said he loved playing basketball and was at the park playing at the time of the shooting.

She said her son was a maintenance worker at an apartment complex and helped her fix her phone on Monday.

“He was saying, 'Mama, I miss you and I love you.' Basically was checking on me,” she said.

On Monday, she came by his house, but he wasn’t there.

"When we got to the scene, they wouldn’t let us back there. They told us he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Sample said.

Sample insists that her son was trying to break up the fight.

"He's already in heaven. I just want justice for him, and I'm not going to stop until I get it," Sample said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.