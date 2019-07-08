Mother of four injured in drive-by shooting in Pasadena dies

Family identifies woman killed in drive-by shooting in Pasadena as Rebecca Gomez on July 4, 2019.

PASADENA, Texas - A mother of four who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Pasadena has died, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1400 block of Cactus Street.

According to authorities, a couple and their 4-month-old daughter were inside the home when a vehicle drove by and someone in it fired more than a dozen shots into the house.

Family members identified the woman as Rebeca Gomez. A Go Fund Me page was made in her name. (Click here to donate)

According to authorities, Gomez and her daughter were sleeping in the same room when the shooting happened.

Gomez was hit once in the head and was transported in critical condition via Life Flight to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Officers said one bullet hit the baby's bassinet and came within an inch of hitting the child.

Authorities said the other three kids were staying with their grandparents when the shooting happened.

Police said marijuana was found inside the home during the investigation but did not specify how much or to whom it belonged.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance cameras in the area that could reveal more details about the shooting and potentially lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

