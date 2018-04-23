Mother accused of trying to force children into burning vehicle, police say

HOUSTON - A mother accused of trying to force her three children into a burning vehicle Sunday night was taken into custody, Houston police said.

The incident was reported at 8:14 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Orem Drive.

Police said a witness saw the mother trying to force her three daughters -- ages 9, 11, 13 -- into a vehicle that was on fire while saying, "Let's go to heaven," in Spanish.

Police said witnesses intervened and the woman fled on foot with the children. Police said the mother was located and taken into custody.

The children were uninjured, police said.

The Houston Fire Department is at the scene and the investigation continues.

