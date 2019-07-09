Mother accused of threatening to kill 2-year-old son with electric drill

Aime Tangu was arrested and charged with endangering a child after she threatened to kill the boy with a drill on July 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - A 30-year-old woman who threatened to kill her child with a drill was arrested and charged with endangering a child, according to Houston police.

What we know

Police said Aime Anyi Tangu was with her 2-year-old son at a community pool at 5151 Edloe St. on Sunday evening when she completely undressed the boy.

When witnesses asked Tangu to put clothes on her son, she ran from the pool, police said.

The witnesses called the police, who went to Tangu's apartment.

When officers arrived at her apartment, Tangu was holding a drill to her son's head and was threatening to kill him, according to police.

What did officers do?

Authorities said officers quickly grabbed the drill and took the boy from Tangu's arms.

Tangu was arrested and charged with endangering a child.

What's next

The child was taken to Child Protective Services.

It's not known what will happen to the boy.

A mental health assessment was ordered for Tangu, who posted a $1,000 bond.

She was due in court on Tuesday.

