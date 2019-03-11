Mother accused of beating daughter to death appears in court

Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was found dead in a back bedroom of a first-floor apartment Saturday evening, Houston police said.

HOUSTON - A 21-year-old woman accused of killing her daughter last weekend appeared in court on Monday and her bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities said Andrea Webb killed her 5-year-old daughter, Samantha Bell, Saturday at their apartment in the 8500 block of Broadway Street, near Hobby Airport.

Police said Webb called 911 about 10:55 p.m. and said Samantha had fallen from the second story of their apartment. Police said the child had visible injuries to her face, chest, abdomen, arms and back. Officials said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Webb later admitted to fabricating the fall story because she was worried that she would be charged with murder, according to authorities.

Webb told authorities that in an attempt to discipline her daughter, she forced her to sit against a wall without the support of a seat. When Samantha failed to do so, Webb struck her with a belt, police said.

Police said Webb cut the belt in half so she wouldn't hit herself. Police also said Webb sent her boyfriend to get her neighbor's belt because the belt she had wasn't thick enough.

Samantha's cause of death is pending autopsy results and Webb's charges are expected to be upgraded to murder, officials said.

