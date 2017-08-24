More than 700 troops deployed to assist with Harvey threat

HOUSTON - At the behest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, more than 700 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guards, Texas State Guard and the Texas Military Department have been activated and are positioning themselves throughout the state ahead of Hurricane Harvey and its anticipated landfall later this week.

“This is what we train for,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Hamilton, commander of the Domestic Operations Task Force. “And we’re proud to stand beside our civilian partners, first responders and volunteers to serve the citizens of Texas.”

Additional personnel remain on standby to respond as needed.

“This is Texans helping Texans – neighbors helping neighbors,” Hamilton said. “While we don’t want to have to put our training to the test during a tragedy, our citizen-guardsmen remain prepared to help save lives and property, when called.”

They are positioned in Victoria and College Station with other locations expected as the storm track becomes clearer.

