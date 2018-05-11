More graves discovered at Fort Bend ISD construction site

HOUSTON - For weeks, there have been cryptic findings at a Fort Bend Independent School District construction site.

Dozens of graves have been uncovered at the site of the James Career and Technical Center.

The discovery was made at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenue in Sugar Land.

On Friday, the district said they've uncovered at least 93 graves while working alongside archaeologists and the Texas Historical Commission.

A community activist said those graves could be bodies from a convict leasing system from more than 150 years ago.

