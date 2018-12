HOUSTON - A favorite of the brunch crowd in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood caught fire Friday night.

The fire was reported about 10 p.m. at Baba Yega, on Grant Street near Montrose Boulevard.

Firefighters said they saw flames shooting from the roof when they arrived.

The fire damaged the inside of the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

