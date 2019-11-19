Montgomery County set to vote on resolution to become Gun Sanctuary County

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Montgomery County Commissioner Charlie Riley has put together a resolution that he says will protect county citizen's rights to have guns.

Riley has become concerned that gun control advocates are moving to enact new restrictions. He says he was heavily influenced by Beto O'Rourke's threat to confiscate assault rifles after the Walmart mass murder in El Paso, Texas.

The commissioners will vote on the resolution during their meeting Tuesday, which begins at 9:30.

"I think it's an issue cause when you got certain people running for office that makes comments and blurts out hollers out that. Hell yeah we will come get your AR," Riley said. "I think that's a pretty strong statement that something's up."

The resolution crafted by Riley and his staff reads:

"...the Montgomery County, Texas Government will not authorize or appropriate government resources for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations, that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms."

The resolution has no force in law. It's a statement of political policy, but Riley says it's still important.

"It may not create law but when the time comes and somebody does say, `Hey were going to start counting your guns or go see what kind of guns you own or see what kind of ammunition you have,'" Riley said. "We're going to tell em no, not in Montgomery County you're not."

He hopes to add Montgomery County to the handful of counties in Texas that have declared themselves gun sanctuaries, including Edwards and Hood counties.



